HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.31% to Rs 65.71 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India declined 3.40% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.31% to Rs 65.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.65.7140.9992.9891.2417.6618.5817.5818.4813.0813.54

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