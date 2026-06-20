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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HSCL makes additional investment of USD 0.66 mln in International Battery Company

HSCL makes additional investment of USD 0.66 mln in International Battery Company

Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical (Himadri) has further strengthened its strategic partnership with International Battery Company, Inc. (IBC), a U.S. headquartered technology developer and manufacturer of chemistry-agnostic prismatic Lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells, through an additional investment of USD 0.66 million.

Prior to this investment, Himadri had invested an aggregate of USD 5.43 million in IBC and held a 17.29% stake on a fully diluted basis. With the latest investment, Himadri's aggregated stake has increased to 20.47% on a fully diluted basis, comprising both common and preferred stock. The increased investment reflects the meaningful progress achieved through the partnership over the past year and Himadri's continued confidence in IBC's technology platform, commercialization roadmap, and long-term growth potential.

 

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Himadri, supporting the commercial deployment of its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Cathode Active Materials and advanced Anode Materials. Through this alliance, Himadri gains strategic access to IBC's advanced battery technology capabilities, its R&D centre in California, manufacturing facility in South Korea, and the upcoming Gigafactory in Bengaluru, India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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