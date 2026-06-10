HSIL acquires majority stake in Lifesenz Cancer Research Labs
Hemant Surgical Industries has completed the strategic acquisition of a majority stake (66.66%) in Lifesenz Cancer Research Labs (Lifesenz), a company focused on precision oncology and personalized cancer treatment solutions for an amount of Rs. 19.98 crore, making Lifesenz a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 01 June 2026.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST