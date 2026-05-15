Hubtown consolidated net profit rises 546.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 65.37% to Rs 160.00 croreNet profit of Hubtown rose 546.18% to Rs 22.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.37% to Rs 160.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 219.06% to Rs 148.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.54% to Rs 643.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales160.0096.75 65 643.51408.47 58 OPM %49.058.73 -23.7328.45 - PBDT36.4633.64 8 191.4599.19 93 PBT35.5832.99 8 188.3596.52 95 NP22.813.53 546 148.4946.54 219
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST