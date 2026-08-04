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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hubtown Q1 PAT slides 69% YoY to Rs 25 crore

Hubtown Q1 PAT slides 69% YoY to Rs 25 crore

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Hubtown reported a 68.56% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.92 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 79.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations declined 16.96% YoY to Rs 155.62 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 55.10% YoY to Rs 32.40 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 72.17 crore in Q1 FY26.

Commenting on the performance, Vyomesh Shah, managing director and co-founder of Hubtown, said the company recorded total collections of Rs 320.1 crore and pre-sales of Rs 535 crore during the quarter, reflecting steady execution and customer confidence. He added that the company remains focused on delivering robust growth across its projects in FY27.

 

Hemant M. Shah, chairman and co-founder, said the company remains committed to building high-quality residential and commercial developments while maintaining financial discipline and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

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Separately, the company's board approved a proposal to raise up to $150 million through the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) or other equity-linked securities via permissible modes, including private placement, in one or more tranches.

The proposed fundraising is subject to shareholders' approval and other regulatory and statutory clearances, as applicable. The company will issue a notice seeking shareholders' approval for the proposed capital raise.

The board has also constituted an FCCB Committee to finalise the terms and conditions of the proposed issuance and undertake all necessary actions to complete the fundraising process.

Hubtown is in the business of real estate development.

Shares of Hubtown rose 0.92% to Rs 192.80 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:17 PM IST