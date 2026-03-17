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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO's board to mull interim dividend on 23 March'26

HUDCO's board to mull interim dividend on 23 March'26

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) said that its board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 23 March 2026 to consider the declaration of the fourth interim dividend for FY26 and to fix the record date.

The board will also consider borrowing programme for the financial year 2026-27.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country. The company had recorded a 3.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 709.83 crore on a 27.85% increase in revenue to Rs 3,219.03 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.20% to Rs 172.60 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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