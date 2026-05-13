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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Huhtamaki India clocks PAT of Rs 25.6 crore in Q4

Huhtamaki India clocks PAT of Rs 25.6 crore in Q4

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Huhtamaki India has reported 2.1% fall in net profit to Rs 25.60 crore on a 0.52% rise in revenue to Rs 613.10 crore in Q1 CY26 as compared with Q1 CY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review was Rs 600.18 crore, up 2.26% YoY.

The company reported EBIT of Rs 38.6 crore during the quarter, representing a 4% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax in Q1 CY26 stood at Rs 35.04 crore, up by 0.92% from Rs 34.72 crore in Q1 CY25. Tax outgto for the March 2026 quarter jumped by 10.2% YoY to Rs 9.44 crore.

 

Kamal Taneja, managing director, said: In Q1 2026, the company delivered slightly higher sales (+10 bps vs LY), as pricing and mix gains slightly offset lower volumes, in line with our focus on selective participation.

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EBIT growth for the quarter was driven by favourable sales mix, improved operational efficiencies, and higher net interest income, partially offset by one-off non-recurring charges.

In line with its global strategy, the company continued to focus on profitable growth, capital discipline, and driving accountability."

Huhtamaki India is subsidiary of Huhtami Oyj, a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world.

The scrip rose 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 173.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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