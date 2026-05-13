Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 2.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 593.63 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India declined 2.10% to Rs 25.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 593.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 593.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.593.63593.046.736.5358.5546.7335.0434.0525.6026.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News