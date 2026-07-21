Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 75.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 728.60 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 75.34% to Rs 43.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 728.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 591.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.728.60591.9410.317.1973.0746.2158.7933.1243.7324.94

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