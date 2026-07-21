Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 75.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 75.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 728.60 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 75.34% to Rs 43.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 728.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 591.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales728.60591.94 23 OPM %10.317.19 -PBDT73.0746.21 58 PBT58.7933.12 78 NP43.7324.94 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty slips below 24,200 as higher crude, FII selling keeps market under pressure

Nifty slips below 24,200 as higher crude, FII selling keeps market under pressure

Nifty July futures trade at discount

Nifty July futures trade at discount

PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.40 lakh crore investment so far

PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.40 lakh crore investment so far

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Bandhan Bank Q1 ResultsStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management Share PriceTata Ponsumer Products Q1 PreviewInfosys Q1 PreviewAdani Energy Q1 ResultsHDFC Bank Share PriceTVS Motor Q1 resultsPersonal Finance