Hy-Tech Engineers standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 41.26 crore

Net profit of Hy-Tech Engineers rose 10.84% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.2636.5420.4322.368.458.206.115.594.604.15

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