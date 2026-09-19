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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hy-Tech Engineers standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Hy-Tech Engineers standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 41.26 crore

Net profit of Hy-Tech Engineers rose 10.84% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.2636.54 13 OPM %20.4322.36 -PBDT8.458.20 3 PBT6.115.59 9 NP4.604.15 11

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST