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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 58.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 58.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales decline 40.82% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 58.88% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.82% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.69% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 5.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.161.96 -41 5.676.42 -12 OPM %-49.1455.61 -30.1653.12 - PBDT0.480.29 66 2.833.34 -15 PBT0.440.26 69 2.703.24 -17 NP0.441.07 -59 2.703.84 -30

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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