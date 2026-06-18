Hybrid Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NELCO Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Nitco Ltd and Fino Payments Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2026.

NELCO Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Nitco Ltd and Fino Payments Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2026.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 22.46 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 59344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3434 shares in the past one month.

NELCO Ltd soared 14.75% to Rs 852.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94573 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9806 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd spiked 14.00% to Rs 370.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 96286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13539 shares in the past one month.

Nitco Ltd exploded 13.66% to Rs 109.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97715 shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd spurt 12.82% to Rs 158. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24556 shares in the past one month.

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