Hybrid Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Haleos Labs Limited, ABM Knowledgeware Ltd and Banswara Syntex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2026.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Haleos Labs Limited, ABM Knowledgeware Ltd and Banswara Syntex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2026.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd lost 8.50% to Rs 23.47 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14888 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd tumbled 7.78% to Rs 157. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1247 shares in the past one month.

Haleos Labs Limited crashed 6.29% to Rs 1385. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35 shares in the past one month.

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd pared 5.70% to Rs 206. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 599 shares in the past one month.

Banswara Syntex Ltd dropped 5.31% to Rs 131.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2085 shares in the past one month.

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