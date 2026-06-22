Monday, June 22, 2026 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hybrid Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Haleos Labs Limited, ABM Knowledgeware Ltd and Banswara Syntex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2026.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Haleos Labs Limited, ABM Knowledgeware Ltd and Banswara Syntex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2026.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd lost 8.50% to Rs 23.47 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14888 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd tumbled 7.78% to Rs 157. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1247 shares in the past one month.

 

Haleos Labs Limited crashed 6.29% to Rs 1385. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex jumps over 293 pts, Nifty ends at 24,103; pharma, oil & gas shares shine

Delhi Village

Delhi's Lal Dora villages caught between old rules and expansion plans

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

From landslide win to downfall: How Keir Starmer lost backing of supporters

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Bengal BJP govt's first budget promises 100k jobs, DA hike for employees

Japan

Japan visa fee hike: Cost to jump 5x from July 1; check new rates

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd pared 5.70% to Rs 206. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 599 shares in the past one month.

Banswara Syntex Ltd dropped 5.31% to Rs 131.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2085 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian Energy Services wins EPC project of Rs 187.62 cr from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

Asian Energy Services wins EPC project of Rs 187.62 cr from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

Indices trade with significant cuts; pharma share advance for 3rd day

Indices trade with significant cuts; pharma share advance for 3rd day

Oswal Pumps CFO Subodh Kumar resigns

Oswal Pumps CFO Subodh Kumar resigns

Volumes spurt at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Sensex jumps 371 pts; European mkt decline

Sensex jumps 371 pts; European mkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBharat Forge Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOVoltas Share PriceCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionEl Nino's Impact on Indian EconomyTechnology NewsPersonal Finance