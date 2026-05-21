Hybrid Financial Services standalone net profit declines 58.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.82% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 58.88% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.82% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.69% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 5.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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