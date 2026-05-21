Hybrid Financial Services standalone net profit declines 58.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 40.82% to Rs 1.16 croreNet profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 58.88% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.82% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.69% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 5.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.161.96 -41 5.676.42 -12 OPM %-48.2855.61 -30.1653.12 - PBDT0.481.10 -56 2.834.16 -32 PBT0.441.07 -59 2.704.05 -33 NP0.441.07 -59 2.703.84 -30
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST