Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 79.54% to Rs 13.95 croreNet profit of Hypersoft Technologies declined 5.88% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.54% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1290.48% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 348.94% to Rs 36.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.957.77 80 36.148.05 349 OPM %8.0317.12 -10.515.34 - PBDT1.341.28 5 4.060.48 746 PBT1.341.28 5 4.060.47 764 NP0.961.02 -6 2.920.21 1290
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST