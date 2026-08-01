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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit rises 65.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit rises 65.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 73.51% to Rs 17.23 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies rose 65.48% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.51% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.239.93 74 OPM %10.2711.08 -PBDT1.881.13 66 PBT1.881.13 66 NP1.390.84 65

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST