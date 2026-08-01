Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit rises 65.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.51% to Rs 17.23 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies rose 65.48% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 73.51% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.239.9310.2711.081.881.131.881.131.390.84

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