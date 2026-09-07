HyperVault (a TCS arm) secures 264-acre land for Hyderabad AI data center campus

HyperVault, a subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured 264 acres of land to develop a large-scale AI data center campus of up to 1GW capacity in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad AI data center campus will be purpose-built to serve the needs of frontier AI companies and hyperscalers, enabling high-density GPU deployments for AI training, inference and advanced computing workloads. The development of the data center campus will be executed in a phased manner, in line with customer demand and technology requirements.

At full build-out, the campus is expected to rank amongst the most advanced and largest AI infrastructure campuses in India. The campus will also leverage green energy and water-neutral design principles as part of the build-out. This reinforces Telangana's position as a strategic hub for artificial intelligence and advanced digital infrastructure. Beyond the campus, the project is expected to catalyze India's AI infrastructure ecosystem across power, cooling, networking, construction, engineering and operations. The project will generate several thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region. HyperVault and its partners are expected to invest up to Rs 70,000 crore to build and manage this infrastructure.