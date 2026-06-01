Hyundai Motor clocks total sales of 61,137 units in May 2026
Hyundai Motor India has reported 4.15% increase in total sales for May 2026, selling 61,137 units during the month as against 58,701 units sold in the same period last year.
While domestic sales increased by 9.07% to 47,837 units, exports declined by 10.38% to 13,300 units in May 2026 over May 2025.
Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said: "In the first two months (April and May) of FY27, HMIL witnessed domestic sales rise by 13% to 99,739 units, compared to 88,235 units in the same period of FY26."
Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.
The company had reported a 6.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,234.40 crore on a 7.96% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 17,973.49 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 1918.35 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:06 AM IST