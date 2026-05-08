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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 18437.91 crore

Net profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 22.22% to Rs 1255.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1614.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 18437.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17527.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.70% to Rs 5431.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5640.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 69391.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67942.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18437.9117527.25 5 69391.1667942.38 2 OPM %10.6614.45 -12.3913.18 - PBDT2187.482705.75 -19 9441.059696.61 -3 PBT1603.872175.40 -26 7243.067591.35 -5 NP1255.631614.35 -22 5431.525640.21 -4

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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