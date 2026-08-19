Hyundai Motor India plans increase in prices from September 2026
Hyundai Motor India has planned to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 1% across its portfolio, effective September 2026. The quantum of increase will vary depending on the model and variant.
The price revision has been necessitated by a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors.
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST