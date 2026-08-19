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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India plans increase in prices from September 2026

Hyundai Motor India plans increase in prices from September 2026

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India has planned to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 1% across its portfolio, effective September 2026. The quantum of increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

The price revision has been necessitated by a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST