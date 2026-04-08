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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India surges on plan to raise prices across portfolio

Hyundai Motor India surges on plan to raise prices across portfolio

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India jumped 4.85% to Rs 1790.05 after the auto maker said that the company has planned to increase the prices of its cars up to 1% across the portfolio, effective May 2026.

The price revision is attributed to a combination of various cost escalations. The quantum of increase will vary basis the variants and models.

The companys endeavor is always to absorb rising costs to safeguard our customer from price fluctuations. However, the escalating input costs, have necessitated to pass on a part of this impact through a marginal price revision, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

 

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

The company had reported a 6.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,234.40 crore on a 7.96% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 17,973.49 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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