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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor sells 65,796 units in Aug'26

Hyundai Motor sells 65,796 units in Aug'26

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Domestic sales jump 23.6% to 54,396 units

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) recorded total monthly sales (domestic + exports) of 65,796 units in August 2026, registering a YoY growth of 8.8%. The total sales comprised domestic sales of 54,396 units, up 23.6% YoY and exports of 11,400 units.

Commenting on August 2026 sales results, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL, said, We continue to sustain strong growth momentum in FY2027, with domestic sales growing by 12.6% YoY during the April-August period. Our August domestic sales of 54,396 units (+23.6% YoY), the highest-ever figure for any August month, reflect the popularity of Hyundai's versatile product portfolio. While total exports in August were impacted by logistical constraints arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the broader geo-political environment during the month, we remain optimistic that export demand will continue to be strong in the coming months as the geo-political situation improves.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 6:04 PM IST