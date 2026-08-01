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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai records highest ever monthly sales of 75,360 units in July

Hyundai records highest ever monthly sales of 75,360 units in July

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported highest ever monthly total sales (domestic plus exports) of 75,360 units in July 2026 with a robust YoY growth of 25.4%. This figure includes monthly domestic sales of 54,210 units (+23.3% YoY) - highest-ever for any July and highest monthly export numbers in more than 100 months with sales of 21,150 units (+31.4% YoY).

Commenting on July 2026 sales results, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL, said, We have kicked off the new quarter on a strong note. Achieving 75,360 total sales (domestic + exports; up 25.4% YoY), our highest-ever monthly volume since inception, underscores the immense trust consumers place in brand Hyundai. Furthermore, delivering 21,150 export units (up 31.4% YoY), our highest in more than 100 months, reinforces our relentless commitment to Make-in-India, Made-for-the-World.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST