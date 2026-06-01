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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai reports fire incident at supplier's facility

Hyundai reports fire incident at supplier's facility

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India announced that a fire incident occurred at one of the manufacturing facilities of the company's supplier i.e. Mobis India (Mobis) at Irrungattukottai, Kancheepuram District of Tamil Nadu in the late afternoon of 31 May 2026. No fatality has been reported.

The above facility of Mobis supplies audio components and few other automotive parts to the company.

The company and Mobis teams are working closely to assess the situation and extent of damage to Mobis facility. This incident will result in temporary disruption to company's production. However, alternative sourcing and supply continuity measures are being actively explored to minimize the operational impact. There is sufficient vehicle inventory in our dealer network to take care of the customer demand.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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