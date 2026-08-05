I G Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 66.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.43% to Rs 617.80 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals reported to Rs 66.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.43% to Rs 617.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 470.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.617.80470.0518.16-0.15108.050.6790.39-15.5966.44-12.99

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