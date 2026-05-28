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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.26 crore

Net profit of I Secure Credit & Capital Services reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1293.24% to Rs 10.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.260.24 PL 10.310.74 1293 OPM %942.31-5158.33 -72.26-1935.14 - PBDT-0.40-12.70 97 8.43-15.64 LP PBT-0.40-12.70 97 8.42-15.65 LP NP1.89-12.70 LP 8.42-15.65 LP

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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