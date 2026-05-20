IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 79.09% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 100.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.09% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 133.78% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 7.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.231.10 -79 7.136.48 10 OPM %-339.1332.73 -19.2126.08 - PBDT0.370.34 9 2.411.55 55 PBT0.350.18 94 2.320.99 134 NP0.260.13 100 1.730.74 134
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST