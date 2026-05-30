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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICE Make Refrigeration standalone net profit declines 15.63% in the March 2026 quarter

ICE Make Refrigeration standalone net profit declines 15.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

Sales rise 41.98% to Rs 253.59 crore

Net profit of ICE Make Refrigeration declined 15.63% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.98% to Rs 253.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.10% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.45% to Rs 667.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 471.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales253.59178.61 42 667.35471.79 41 OPM %8.1411.63 -6.398.84 - PBDT17.4119.88 -12 31.3339.24 -20 PBT13.0215.84 -18 14.7031.42 -53 NP9.7211.52 -16 10.8923.22 -53

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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