ICE Make Refrigeration standalone net profit declines 15.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.98% to Rs 253.59 crore

Net profit of ICE Make Refrigeration declined 15.63% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.98% to Rs 253.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.10% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.45% to Rs 667.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 471.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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