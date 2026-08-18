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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank announces issuance of USD 750M Senior Notes

ICICI Bank announces issuance of USD 750M Senior Notes

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Under its Global Medium Term Note Programme

ICICI Bank, acting through its IFSC Banking Unit, has, today priced USD 750 million Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes (Notes) under the USD 7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme of the Bank.

The Notes are proposed to be listed at Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange IFSC, Debt Securities Market of the NSE IFSC and SGX-ST.

The 5-year Notes are to be allotted on 21 August 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 1:04 PM IST