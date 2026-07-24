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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank announces pricing of USD 1B Senior Notes

ICICI Bank announces pricing of USD 1B Senior Notes

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Under its USD 7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme

ICICI Bank acting through its IFSC Banking Unit, has today at 1:33 a.m. IST priced USD 1 billion Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes (Notes) under the USD 7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme (Programme) of the Bank. The Note have a 5 year tenure with a coupon of 5.459%. The date of allotment is 30 July 2026.

The Notes are proposed to be listed at Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange IFSC, Debt Securities Market of the NSE IFSC and SGX-ST.

 

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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