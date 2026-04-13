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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank board to consider fund raising via debt securities issuance

ICICI Bank board to consider fund raising via debt securities issuance

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

On 18 April 2026

The board of ICICI Bank will meet on 18 April 2026 to consider fund raising through issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets; and buyback of debt securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law.

 

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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