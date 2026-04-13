ICICI Bank board to consider fund raising via debt securities issuance
On 18 April 2026The board of ICICI Bank will meet on 18 April 2026 to consider fund raising through issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets; and buyback of debt securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law.
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:04 PM IST