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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank completes issuance of USD 1 billion Senior Notes

ICICI Bank completes issuance of USD 1 billion Senior Notes

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

ICICI Bank , acting through its IFSC Banking Unit, has today completed the issuance of USD 1 billion Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes (Notes) under the USD 7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme of the Bank.

The Notes are rated BBB by S&P Global Ratings and Baa3 by Moody's Ratings. The Notes will be listed at Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange IFSC, Debt Securities Market of the NSE IFSC and SGX-ST.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST