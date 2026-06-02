ICICI Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1234.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 3.23% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1234.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.ICICI Bank Ltd has lost around 2.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53643.1, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1246.1, down 0.19% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd tumbled 14.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 3.23% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 17.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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