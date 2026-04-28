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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1306.2, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.24% slide in NIFTY and a 0.49% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1306.2, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24033.95. The Sensex is at 77026.8, down 0.36%.ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 8.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56264.3, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.32 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1307.9, down 0.65% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd tumbled 8.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.24% slide in NIFTY and a 0.49% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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