ICICI Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1277.6, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% slide in NIFTY and a 1.17% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1277.6, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. ICICI Bank Ltd has slipped around 2.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54055.35, up 1.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 179.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1277.8, up 0.78% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 12.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% slide in NIFTY and a 1.17% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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