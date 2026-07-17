ICICI Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1439.1, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.93% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% slide in NIFTY and a 3.3% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1439.1, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 7.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57582.25, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1439, up 1.12% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 0.93% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% slide in NIFTY and a 3.3% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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