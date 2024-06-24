ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1166.45, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.77% in last one year as compared to a 25.85% jump in NIFTY and a 18.26% jump in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1166.45, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23522.1. The Sensex is at 77288.52, up 0.1%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 3.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51661.45, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.88 lakh shares in last one month.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up 25.77% in last one year as compared to a 25.85% jump in NIFTY and a 18.26% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

The PE of the stock is 19.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

