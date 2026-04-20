ICICI Bank Ltd Spurts 1.19%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 9.47% over last one month compared to 5.92% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 5.24% rise in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd rose 1.19% today to trade at Rs 1363.5. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.03% to quote at 63735.7. The index is up 5.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd increased 0.76% and State Bank of India added 0.55% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 2.32 % over last one year compared to the 0.14% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 9.47% over last one month compared to 5.92% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 5.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1494.1 on 31 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1187.55 on 02 Apr 2026.