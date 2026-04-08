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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd up for fifth session

ICICI Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1305.7, up 4.83% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.13% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1305.7, up 4.83% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 2.14% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52716.25, up 4.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 162.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1311.5, up 4.9% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 0.38% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.13% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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