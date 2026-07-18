ICICI Bank Q1 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 14,805 crore
ICICI Bank's standalone net profit rose 15.95% to Rs 14,804.50 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 12,768.21 crore posted in Q1 FY26.Total income increased 5.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 54,246.84 crore in Q1 FY27.
The banks profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 19,125.62 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 12.96% YoY.
Net interest income (NII) increased by 12.7% YoY to Rs 24,384 crore in Q1 FY27. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.36% in Q1 FY27, compared with 4.34% in Q1 FY26.
The bank's provisions (excluding provisions for tax) slipped 30.58% to Rs 1,260 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 1,815 crore registered in the same period a year ago.
Total period-end deposits grew by 14% year on year to Rs 18,33,586 crore as of 30 June 2026. Total advances increased by 19.6% YoY to Rs 16,31,260 crore as of 30 June 2026.
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The banks non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 16% year-on-year to Rs 8,425 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7,264 crore in Q1 FY26.
The retail loan portfolio grew by 12% year-on-year and comprised 49.2% of the total loan portfolio at 30 June 2026. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 41.1% of the total portfolio on 30 June 2026.
On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 23,847 crore as on 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 24,733 crore as on 30 June 2025.
The gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.38% as of 30 June 2026, compared to 1.67% as of 30 June 2025. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.35% as of 30 June 2026, as against 0.41% as of 30 June 2025.
The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on non-performing loans was 74.7% at 30 June 2026.
On a standalone basis, the bank's total capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.84%, while the CET-1 ratio was 16.19% as of 30 June 2026.
The banks fee income grew by 23.5% year-on-year to Rs 7,286 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 5,900 crore in Q1 FY26. Fees from retail, rural and business banking customers constituted about 72% of total fees in Q1 FY27.
ICICI Bank is the second-largest private sector bank in India, offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME and corporate customers. The Bank has an extensive network of branches, ATMs and other touch-points.
Shares of ICICI Bank rose 1.67% to settle at Rs 1,441.90 on Friday, 17 July 2026.
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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:04 PM IST