ICICI Bank receives ratings for its USD 750M Senior Notes issuance
From Moody's Ratings and S&P Global RatingsICICI Bank announced with respect to the pricing of USD 750 million Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes (Notes) under the Bank's USD 7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, Moody's Ratings and S&P Global Ratings have vide letters dated 18 August 2026, assigned Baa3' and BBB' rating to the Notes respectively.
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST