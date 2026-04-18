ICICI Bank records PAT of Rs 13,702 crore in Q4; board OKs dividend of Rs 12/share

ICICI Bank has reported 8.5% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 13,702 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 12,630 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 8.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 22,979 crore in Q4 FY26. Net interest margin was 4.32% in Q4 FY26 as against 4.41% in Q4 FY25.

Non-interest income added up to Rs 7,415 crore (up 5.6% YoY) and fee income aggregated to Rs 6,779 crore (up 7.5% YoY) during the period under review.

Operating expenses increased by 12.05% YoY to Rs 12,089 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 10,789 crore in Q3 FY25.

Provisions (excluding provision for tax) decreased to Rs 96 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 891 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting healthy asset quality and higher recoveries and write-backs.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 18,103 crore, up by 7.9% from Rs 16,773 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total advances increased by 15.8% year-on-year to Rs 15,53,893 crore at 31 March 2025. Total period-end deposits increased by 11.4% year-on-year to Rs 17,94,625 crore at 31 March 2025.

With the addition of 126 branches during Q4-2026 and 528 branches in FY2026, the bank had a network of 7,511 branches and 12,087 ATMs & cash recycling machines at 31 March 2026.

The gross NPA ratio was 1.40% on 31 March 2026 compared to 1.53% on 31 December 2025 and 1.67% on 31 March 2025.

The net NPA ratio was 0.33% on 31 March 2026 compared to 0.37% on 31 December 2025 and 0.39% at 31 March 2025.

The bank has written-off gross NPAs amounting to Rs 1,768 crore in Q4-2026. The provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans was 75.8% on 31 March 2026.

As on 31 March 2026, the bank held total provisions, other than specific provisions on fund based outstanding to borrowers classified as non-performing, amounting to Rs 22,710 crore or 1.5% of loans.

The banks total capital adequacy ratio as on 31 March 2026 was 17.18% and CET-1 ratio was 16.35% after reckoning the impact of proposed dividend compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20% respectively.

For FY26, the bank has registered net profit and net interest income of Rs 50,147 crore (up 6.18% YoY) and Rs 88,075 crore (up 8.51% YoY), respectively.

The board of the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY26. The record/book closure dates will be announced in due course.

ICICI Bank (IBL) is a systemically important private sector bank in India. With a presence in banking, insurance, asset management, investment banking and private equity, the ICICI Group is a large player in the Indian financial system.

The scrip had risen 0.15% to end at Rs 1347.50 on the BSE on Friday.