ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 1058.66 croreNet profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 3.01% to Rs 248.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 1058.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 950.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.60% to Rs 860.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 744.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 4060.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3442.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1058.66950.40 11 4060.843442.83 18 OPM %77.6381.94 -76.6077.86 - PBDT334.09322.49 4 1164.14998.28 17 PBT323.71311.42 4 1119.89958.72 17 NP248.55241.29 3 860.27744.15 16
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ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST