Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2026 quarter

ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 1058.66 crore

Net profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 3.01% to Rs 248.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 1058.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 950.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.60% to Rs 860.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 744.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 4060.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3442.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1058.66950.40 11 4060.843442.83 18 OPM %77.6381.94 -76.6077.86 - PBDT334.09322.49 4 1164.14998.28 17 PBT323.71311.42 4 1119.89958.72 17 NP248.55241.29 3 860.27744.15 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

MI vs LSG LIVE ScoreAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEWest Bengal Election Winner ListKerala Election Winner ListTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListAssam Election Winner ListWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance