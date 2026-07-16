ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, ITC Hotels Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd and Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2026.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd, ITC Hotels Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd and Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2026.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd lost 10.74% to Rs 1619.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd tumbled 5.16% to Rs 798. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77052 shares in the past one month.

ITC Hotels Ltd crashed 4.90% to Rs 174.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd pared 4.73% to Rs 2601.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48721 shares in the past one month.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd corrected 4.55% to Rs 285.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.