ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.35%, up for third straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1852.4, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% gain in NIFTY and a 2.2% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1852.4, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78179.79, up 0.28%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has added around 5.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26392.75, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1863.9, up 2.61% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up 3.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% gain in NIFTY and a 2.2% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 32.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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