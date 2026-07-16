ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 46.03% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 5950.04 croreNet profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declined 46.03% to Rs 403.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 747.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 5950.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5136.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5950.045136.09 16 OPM %8.7719.10 -PBDT535.70993.71 -46 PBT535.70993.71 -46 NP403.17747.08 -46
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST