ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 46.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 5950.04 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declined 46.03% to Rs 403.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 747.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 5950.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5136.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5950.045136.098.7719.10535.70993.71535.70993.71403.17747.08

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