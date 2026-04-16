ICICI Lombard Q4 profit rises 7% YoY to Rs 546 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a 7.25% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 546.56 crore on 13.12% jump in total income to Rs 6,618.76 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 7.48% YoY to Rs 718.20 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company on a 1/n basis was at Rs 7,340 crore in Q4 FY2026, compared to Rs 6,211 crore in Q4 FY2025, a growth of 18.2%, as against the industry growth of 10.9%.

Combined ratio on a 1/n basis was at 101.2% in Q4 FY26 compared to 102.5% in Q4 FY25. Return on Average Equity (ROAE) on a 1/n basis was at 13.3% in Q4 FY2026 compared to 14.5% in Q4 FY2025.

Solvency ratio was at 2.67x as at March 31, 2026 as against 2.69x as at December 31, 2025 which was higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.51% to Rs 2,771.94 crore on 12.9% increase in total income to Rs 25,894.94 crore in FY26 over FY25.

ROAE on a 1/n basis was at 17.8% in FY2026 compared to 19.1% in FY2025.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is a private general insurance company in India. It offers a well-diversified range of products and risk management solutions through multiple distribution channels. It has 341 branches and 15,008 employees, as on March 31, 2026.

The counter shed 0.69% to Rs 1,846.50 on the BSE.