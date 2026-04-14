ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 PAT climbs 10% YoY to Rs 763 cr

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) reported 10.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 763.42 crore on 19.53% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,517.01 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 13.27% YoY to Rs 1,038.57 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. Operating profit jumped 30.2% to Rs 1,127.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 865.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

The companys mutual fund (MF) Quarterly Average Asset Under Management (QAAUM) stood at 11,04,787 crore as on 31st March 2026, registering the growth of 25.6% compared with Rs 8,79,412 crore as on 31st March 2025. Active MF QAAUM increased 21.9% YoY to Rs 9,20,615 crore as on 31st March 2026 with a 13.7% market share.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 24.43% to Rs 3,298.26 crore in FY26 comapred with Rs 2,650.66 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 23.1% YoY to Rs 5,764.63 crore in FY26.

The companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 12.40 per ewquity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is a leading asset management company (AMC) in the country. It is involved in managing mutual funds, providing portfolio management services, managing alternative investment funds, and providing advisory services to offshore clients.

The counter declined 1.14% to end at Rs 3,351.60 on Monday, 13 April 2026. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.