ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co board approves change in directorate
With effect from 30 March 2026The board of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co at its meeting held on 26 March 2026 has approved the change in directorate as under:
Accepted the resignation of Guillermo Eduardo Maldonado-Codina (DIN: 10178467), Director of the Company from closure of business hours of 30 March 2026.
Approved appointment of Rajeev Mittal (DIN: 03469388) as Non-Executive (Additional) Director of the Company with effect from 31 March 2026, which would be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 3:53 PM IST