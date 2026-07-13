Monday, July 13, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co standalone net profit rises 23.10% in the June 2026 quarter

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co standalone net profit rises 23.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 17.55% to Rs 1564.22 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co rose 23.10% to Rs 964.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 783.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.55% to Rs 1564.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1330.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1564.221330.67 18 OPM %72.4171.06 -PBDT1308.711087.29 20 PBT1280.651061.96 21 NP964.63783.64 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 49.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 49.04% in the June 2026 quarter

ICICI Prudential AMC Q1 PAT grows 23% YoY

ICICI Prudential AMC Q1 PAT grows 23% YoY

INR slides as oil prices soar on resurfacing concerns surrounding closure of Strait of Hormuz

INR slides as oil prices soar on resurfacing concerns surrounding closure of Strait of Hormuz

India's total exports up around 11% in June quarter, imports spike nearly 18%

India's total exports up around 11% in June quarter, imports spike nearly 18%

Consumer price inflation edges up further, food prices rise 5.32% on year

Consumer price inflation edges up further, food prices rise 5.32% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC Q1 ResultsGoogle Health Review AppLava Bold N2 5G ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIT Stocks TodayBlue Cloud Hit Upper CircuitTechnology NewsPersonal Finance