ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co standalone net profit rises 23.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.55% to Rs 1564.22 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co rose 23.10% to Rs 964.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 783.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.55% to Rs 1564.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1330.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1564.221330.6772.4171.061308.711087.291280.651061.96964.63783.64

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